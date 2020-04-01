Three of a family in isolation unit in Jashore





Three members of a family, who have been suffering from fever and cold, have been sent to the isolation unit of Keshabpur Health Complex.

They were identified as Milon Singh, his wife Sikha Sing and their son Chandan Singh of Pachpota village in Keshabpur upazila.

Alamgir Hossain, a health officer of the upazila hospital, said Milon and his son Chandan were undergoing treatment at the hospital since Monday. On Tuesday, Milon’s wife also went to the hospital with the same problem.

Later, they were taken to the isolation unit of the hospital.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) collected the sample of Milon for test.





