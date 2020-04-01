Coronavirus claims over 12,000 lives in Italy





The coronavirus pandemic continued to advance in locked down Italy on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries to 105,792, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.





The death toll on Tuesday was 837, bringing the total to 12,428 fatalities since the pandemic first broke out in northern Italy on Feb. 21.





Speaking during a nightly televised press conference, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli confirmed that there are 2,107 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 77,635 cases.





Of those infected, 28,192 are hospitalized, 4,023 are in intensive care and 45,420 are quarantined at home, Borrelli said.





He added that there were 1,109 additional recoveries compared to Monday, bringing that total to 15,729.

