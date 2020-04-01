Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 42,000









The global death toll from COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus has jumped to 42,151 as of Wednesday.

It has so far infected 858,669 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 638,419 are currently being treated with 32,898 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 220,250 cases had outcomes and of them, 178,099 recovered.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has so far reported 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus.













Of them, 21 are currently under treatment while five have died and 25 others already made recovery.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 200 countries and territories around the world and two international cruise ships.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

Leave Your Comments