Two people were killed when a truck ran them over on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road at Charanipara in Nandail upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rashid, 70, and Sirajul Islam, 55, of the upazila.

The maize-laden truck hit a pedestrian and a by-cyclist around 6am, leaving them dead on the spot, said Toufiqul Islam Towhid, officer-in-charge of Nandail Highway Police Station.

Police seized the truck but could not arrest its driver.

