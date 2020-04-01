Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital









A free transport service for caregivers, including doctors and nurses, was launched on Wednesday so that they can go to hospitals in a faster and convenient way amid their fight against the coronavirus.





A number of busses and microbuses have been arranged to pick up doctors and nurses from their homes and drop them at hospitals in three shifts -- at 8am, 2pm and 8pm -- in a day in the capital.





Apart from the scheduled shuttle services, transport will also be provided for the doctors and nurses in case of emergency calls within the capital, said a press release.

Under the supervision of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), non-governmental organisation ‘The Earth Society’ and vehicle IT solution firm ‘Bondstein Technologies’ jointly took the initiative with support of DBL Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Dhaka Hub of Global Shapers.





The service was named as ‘Crack Platoon Transport Service’ inspired by the famous guerrilla unit named ‘Crack Platoon’ that had conducted a number of heroic commando operations in Dhaka during the War of Liberation in 1971.





Over 250 doctors and caregivers have so far registered in the website for availing themselves of the service and any doctor or caregiver in need of the service can register through the website – bit.ly/crackplatoontransport and can call at the hotline number – 09639595959.

