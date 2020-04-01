Bangladesh confirms 6th death from coronavirus









Another person has died from the coronavirus in Bangladesh, taking the total death from the Covid-19 in the country to six.





Besides, three more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 54.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the figures at a press briefing through online on Wednesday.





The global death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 42,151 as of Wednesday.

It has so far infected 858,669 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 638,419 are currently being treated with 32,898 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 220,250 cases had outcomes and of them, 178,099 recovered.

