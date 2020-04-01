Two sent to isolation unit in Bhola with fever, cold





Two people with fever, cough and cold were sent to the isolation unit of Sadar Hospital on Tuesday night.

Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Ratan Kumar Dhali said one of them hails from Joypurhat district while another from Razapur union in Sadar upazila.

The samples of the two patients were sent to Dhaka for determining whether they have coronavirus or not.

Besides, two more overseas returnees were put under home-quarantine in the last 24 hours, he said, adding a total of 827 people are now under quarantine in the district.

