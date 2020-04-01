No new dengue case in 24 hrs





No new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





According to daily update from the DGHS, one dengue patient is being treated at a hospital in the capital.

Since the beginning of this year, 271 dengue cases were reported.





Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalized across the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.

