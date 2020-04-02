Diner Sheshe





"I was 4 when I saw the inside of a cockpit for the first time. Dad was the captain of our flight and the entire journey, I kept saying, 'Do you know who's flying this plane? My father!' When I saw the cockpit after, I knew I wanted to be in the pilot's seat; wearing that uniform.





Over the years, dad told me tales of his travels -- the places he'd seen, the people he'd met, how he overcame bad weather and other incidents -- I was always so fascinated.





Even though I knew early on that I wanted to be a pilot, I participated in all kinds of events and competitions.





In college, I'd participated in 'Times Fresh Face' and won the title. A lot of modelling offers poured in, so I took it up along with my studies. Yet, I never gave up on my one ambition -- to become a pilot.. Their comments hurt me, but I knew the reality of the aviation industry -- so I learnt to ignore them.





My parents also pushed me to prove to the world that I could be both. So I moved to Canada to train for a year and a half, where we were just 4 girls in a batch of 20. I trained harder than anyone else -- being on the simulator, studying older cases and of course, talking to dad!





And it paid off -- I did my first 'solo flight' after only 25 hours with the instructor! The first time was nerve-wracking. All through my training, I was driven by two things -- to make my parents proud and to shut the haters up. Still, the comments haven't stopped -- from doubting my ability to fly because it's a 'male' dominated space to questioning my family values, I've heard things like, 'Girls shouldn't stay out of their house at night,' or 'If you have kids, who'll look after them?





I don't understand the pressure society puts on us because we're women. Why aren't we still treated the same? So here's my answer to those who keep telling me, 'Don't try to be the man of the house.' Guess what, I'm not. I'm the woman of the house, and I can wear the pants at home too!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

