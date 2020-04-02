Worldwide waffling





It's hard to tell what day of the lockdown we're on, but it's clear that society is in a fascinating moment right now, due to the torrent of Houseparty invites, Zoom notifications and people calling without warning on FaceTime. It's interesting that millennials - a generation so weaned on text-based communication that about 60% of them have a full panic attack every time they have to phone in a takeaway - have so fully embraced face-to-face video platforms, the "kissing with your eyes open" of communicative mediums, but here we are.











Michael Jackson's friend, the journalist J Randy Taraborrelli, has discussed the singer's relationship with children in a new BBC2 documentary.In The Real Michael Jackson, documentarian Jacques Peretti asked Taraborrelli about the first time he saw the performer spending time with a 12-year-old boy, to which he replied: "I went out into his backyard and there's Michael with this kid and they're laughing and rolling around on the basketball court and wrestling."And it was so unusual. I asked him, 'Why are you hanging out with this little kid?' and he explained, "Because I like him, and he is fun, and he's a good actor, and I feel I can teach him the ropes of how it is in the entertainment business.'"









Birds of Prey starts with a breakup. After getting to know Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn as the obsessively devoted girlfriend to the Joker in Suicide Squad, director Cathy Yan's new movie kicks off her grand tour of emancipation by showing her literally kicked to the curb by one of Mr. J.'s thugs. Soon after, she's crying, piping Cheese Whiz into her mouth, giving herself a sad haircut, and desperately toying with new hobbies. But that's just the setup for a movie that's more raucous Technicolor chaos than somber pity party.









The year since Nipsey Hussle was gunned down has not diminished the rapper's legacy, but rather cemented it and continues to prove true his catchphrase, "The Marathon Continues."Tuesday marks the first anniversary of Hussle's death and his popularity and influence pushes forward as strong as ever. He won two posthumous Grammys in January, he remains a favorite of his hip-hop peers and his death has reshaped his hometown of Los Angeles in some unexpected ways.Throughout the city, murals dedicated to Hussle have been painted, rival gangs have had peace talks and a group of men convene in a cross-country book club to discuss books recommended by the rapper.



Leave Your Comments