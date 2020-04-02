Corona-hit poor people get essentials

'Baunbairar Kota', a Facebook-based social organization, distributed food items among people who have become jobless due to the lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus, in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday. -AA



Some 350 poor and distressed families have got daily essentials in Brahmanbaria as they immensely suffer due to the lockdown imposed to contain the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.







At the initiative of 'Baunbairar Kota', a Facebook-based social organization, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pankaj Barua as the chief guest distributed food packets among the poor people at the Primary Teachers' Training Institute premises at Kazipara of Brahmanbaria town on Wednesday.





Each of the packets included eight kg rice, four kg potato, three kg flour, one kg onion, one kg garlic, one kg salt, one liter soybean oil, one soap and a mask.





Chaired by 'Baonbairar Kota' president Dr Mahbubur Rahman Emil, Additional Police Super (Headquarters) Abu Sayeed, Md Monir Hossain, Ujjal Chakrabarty, Sohel Rana Bhuiyan and Basir Dulal addressed the program.







UNO Pankaj Barua said, "To tackle the situation, the role of youths is crucial side by side the initiatives of the government. We can bounce back in any adversity. Inshallah we will win in the fight against the deadly coronavirus." He also urged all to maintain social distancing with a view to containing the spread of the virus.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

