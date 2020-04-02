Begin again.    





Rifah Tashfia





raison d'être





reason for being.







The withered tulips on my nightstand have been there for a week now. The pages torn from my sketchbooks that once were securely taped to the wall are falling off. Complete silence is engulfing me into a spiral of thoughts.





This is an artist's block. Uninspired, unmotivated. A void.





The doorknob twists and my mother peeks in.





"You're up? Breakfast is ready." She says and I nod. After washing up I trudge downstairs and take a seat in the kitchen counter. Mom grabs her keys and pats my back before going off to work."Call me if anything's up." She says before closing the door behind her.





I am alone now. The silence is louder.





I quickly pull down all the curtains and close all the windows, making the entire house dark. Normally I'd call my friends over when I have time alone, but Miah has practice and Jena has piano classes. I don't remember the last time I hung out with them here.





I go upstairs and into the small room I turned into my studio when we moved in, and sit in front of the white canvas that's been there the past few days. Blank. Void. I want to put all of my thoughts into this work, but then it would be a deep jumbled mess. So I think of borrowing someone else's thoughts. Except, no one's thoughts can be deciphered by anyone other than them so perfectly.





I look at the painting of the bright tulips that are now on my nightstand. My most recent work. It's hung nicely on the wall along with the others.There are several hooks on the wall to hang my paintings on.







They're limited but my newest ones always make a place there. It's to tell me to keep going, because every time I struggle with a piece and think of giving up, I look at the previous ones and remember that I had gone through the same phase before too, and that I got through it.





My phone buzzes and a reminder pops up: work at 12





I work at a café on the street next to my place. The pay covers up the cost for my supplies with spare. It's comfortable and quiet, so I like it there.







Half an hour later, I'm on my way to the café. There's a bus station close to it, and as I near it, a kitten comes into view. I stopped midway and observe it. It's walking around, and every time someone passes it, it scurries away under the bench. It's black fur is a mess, sticking out in all directions.





Lava.The word pops into my mind.





And I name it Lava. Because I totally can name a random cat in the street.





My phone rings and I fish it out from my pocket. The ID glows Mariam, the café owner.





"Sweetheart, can you not stand there in the middle of the road and get in here?"







Of course she can see me. The café is right on the opposite. "Be right there," I say and hang up.







One of the reasons I like this café is because Mariam opened it as a hobby, and so she doesn't bother doing much to get many customers. It's less chaotic than the other stores I'd joined when I came here first.







I change into my work clothes and wave to Sarah, my co-worker and a senior from school. "What's up," She smiles back and turns to the new customer.





"What can I get you?" I ask.





It's a lady in her forties, who's going over the menu that's hung behind me for at least the fourth time now, I'm sure because I saw her doing the same thing when I came in. the menu doesn't like, have a lot of things..





"The regular, Zara." She glances at my name tag and says my name, in a way as if she knows me.





I've literally never seen her before. She's looking at me patiently, her lips pursed.





I pleadingly look at Sarah, who looks back at the customer and says, "Sorry, we're new,"





But we aren't. We've been working here alone for the last seven months. We might as well as be the owners now.





The lady scrunches up her nose, "Ice latte," and Sarah takes the order.





I look around the café to see people who actually are regulars sitting. There's the college kid who buys a salted caramel almond latte and works on his laptop almost every Friday, the group of high schoolers who have a study session routinely with a crazy amount of caffeine and then some people just hanging out and playing uno.







Everything is like the usual. No one is changing, and they like it that way.







But I recall that canvas back in my studio which is still blank and is not changing. It creates an unsettling feeling in me.





The doorbell jingles and a familiar face of a girl comes in. Grace, that's her name, I know because that's what she has written on her drinks always. She comes at least three times a week and has a knack for routinely changing her choices. On Saturdays or Sundays she'll take an iced mocha, and then on Wednesday she'll have an Americano.





But she always asks me or Sarah to choose her drink on Fridays, because apparently that's fun (that's what she said, which was surprising because her lack of company and the bored expression pinned to her face made me think she would avoid as much as human interaction as possible).





Today I want to give her a House Hot Chocolate.





But today she is not alone.





She is laughing as she walks in two more people of her age. I feel like she's missing a part of her, when I notice her hair. It was always chopped to her shoulders with pink highlights at the straight cut end. Today they are brown, and her hair has a layered cut, fringes covering her forehead. Her hair falls in small waves around her.





Grace comes and one of her friends order for all of them. And then they are heading for one of the tables in the middle. "She's not alone today." I think out loud, once they're seated.





Sarah looks up at me frowning, as if confused. "What do you mean? She wasn't alone last day either."







I open my mouth to say anything, but words don't come. I just stand there, and glance at them, as I recall.





I feel a bit weird, because this is new, and then I look back at the college kid to see he has company as well. The group of friends are missing two people, and I know that because they always filled the table and today there are two empty seats. The high school study group has new members.







Suddenly I can hear the clock behind me ticking too loudly, the music filling the room, and silence is not there anymore. And I remember that it was like this the last day as well, and the day before.





"Kids," Mariam says as she comes to us. "You'll have a new co-worker from next week, and can you guys find some time to think of some ideas to help this place grow?"





"I thought this was your hobby," I blurt out.





Mariam smiles, "It was." Before tapping something on her phone and walking away.





The rest of the day I am breathing hard, my heartbeat has picked up a faster pace and I want to leave as soon as possible. Because things are changing, and they have been for a while, and I have been blind to it.







I am gasping for breath as I exit the café, but a small meow stops me mid tracks. I look behind to see Lava looking up at me. I smile a little, and reach out to pet her.







"What are you doing?" Sarah is looking down at me with a confused look. Lava is not here suddenly, and I sigh. "Shoelaces." I pretend to fix my shoelaces and bid her goodbye before taking off.







I look around a bit, finding no sign of Lava. Then I start to head home. I'm focusing on the shadows on the things around me, trying to make up a new idea. That canvas is not going to be blank anymore. I'll fill it with what I have.





As I lock the door to my place, an idea pops in.







Also a meow.





I look down to see Lava nuzzling at my feet, and I jerk a step back.







Meow.







I can't help but smile, and we enter my place. The next hour passes by me having several attempts to bath Lava, trying to feed her as washing up myself. I set my phone down after turning on a soft piano music, and take a seat in front of my canvas. Lava is snuggling in the couch next to me, and a Polaroid of her photo I took a while back is in my hand. I stick it up on the top corner of my canvas.





I fill the pallets with some black and white acrylics, and pick up my paint brush.





I wake up from a deep slumber, and momentarily panic because I'm definitely not my room- only to realize I'm in my studio. Yawning, my eyes fall on the canvas laid out to dry. A black kitten painted with acrylic sits there midst soft peach blankets similar to the ones Jena's mom gave me on my last birthday. But Lava is nowhere to be seen.





It also feels absolutely ecstatic to see that canvas not empty anymore. I march past the painting and stride back to my room. After brushing, I change the tulips on my nightstand with fresh ones that my mom grows in our backyard. I tape back the sketches on the wall and add some more doodles done in between classes with them.







I notice some Polaroids kept on the corner of my bed and pick them up. They're pictures of the same peach blankets, but I don't remember taking pictures of it, and that is weird anyway. It also appears as if there's something supposed to be on the blankets.







I still haven't seen Lava anywhere around the house.







Realization floods in me as I stare at those photos. I run back to my studio and yank the Polaroid from the canvas. It's the same like the others, just my peach blanket.







Lava is not here.







Because she's not real. I made her up.





My phone buzzes and I see a text in my group chat room with Miah and Jena. I plop down on the couch.





Miah: you girls free today?





Jena: Yeah, wanna go over to Z's?





Miah: yep, we haven't been there in ages.





Miah: Z?

Zara: come over :)







Iquickly typed the reply and hit send. Picking the painting up, I hang it on the wall and smile.





Begin again.



[Originally published in 'The Mason Jar Vol.2' by

Worthy Publications]





The writer is a student of Class Ten,

Viqarunnisa Noon School & College

