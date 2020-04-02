Cricketers, organizers to support poor people





The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), a platform of former and current cricketers, has decided to support the poor people during the coronavirus crisis.





They formed two committees -- Advisory Committee and Convening Committee -- comprising current and former star cricketers, cricket organisers and fans.







In a press release on Wednesday, CWAB said it has formed new committees to raise funds to help the poor during this crisis that has left many day labourers, roadside tea stall owners, street hawkers and others who live from hand to mouth in dire situations.





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon will lead the committee as the chief advisor while former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket team Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP will lead the main committee as convener.







"We will try to extend this initiative to as many places as possible. We have a strong base in more than 30 districts. We understand it's a big challenge to overcome the current situation created by coronavirus. But we believe it's possible [to tackle the situation] if we extend a helping hand," Debabrata Paul, the member secretary of CWAB, said UNB on Wednesday.





At the same time, he urged people to contribute to this initiative. He said: "It's a big challenge. We will try to help the people at the upazila level. So I would like to request interested people to contribute to the initiative so that we can reach as many people as possible."





Earlier, the top 27 cricketers of the country donated their 15-day salary to help the people who have lost their jobs or who lead a hand-to-mouth life. The initiative was taken by Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. Bank details to contribute CWAB initiative: One Bank Limited, Dhanmondi Branch, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Account Name: Cricketers welfare association of Bangladesh (CWAB),







Account No: 0130105469004, Swift code: ONEBBDDH, RN No: 165261184







Members of Advisory Committee: Nazmul Hasan Papon MP (Chief Adviser), Tanvir Mazharul Islam Tanna, Enayet Hossain Siraj and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby (advisers).





Members of Convening Committee: Naimur Rah-man Durjoy (Convener), Khaled Mhmud Shujon, ,Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque (joint conveners).





Members: Raquibul Hasan, Akram Khan, Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Habibul Bashar Sumon, Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, Ziauddin Ahmed Shovon, GM Faisal Hossain Robin, AKM Ahsanullah Hasan, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh and Debabrotho Paul (Member Secretary).

