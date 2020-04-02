Rita calls herself a 'Covid-19 survivor'





Actor Rita Wilson called herself a 'COVID 19 survivor' after returning home from quarantine in Australia. Rita who tested positive for the coronavirus alongside husband Tom Hanks in Australia earlier this month in an Instagram post thanked God for both her good health and continued success. As the couple acclimatized back into normal life in Los Angeles, Rita marked the importance of the date, 29 March, while sharing a series of pictures. Expressing her gratitude Wilson thanked god, fans, and also the medical professionals who got her through that time. Celebrating the beauty of life she concluded, "I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

