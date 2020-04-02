Priyanka, Nick donate to PM CARES Fund





Star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on Tuesday announced that they have donated to several organizations including PM CARES Fund to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus. Other organizations to which couple donated include UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India and others. The 'Fashion' actor also penned a long note and urged people to make donations to help these organizations work smoothly. "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," read Priyanka's caption. A similar post was also shared by Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas on his social media profiles. According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally.





