Sara joins in donating to coronavirus fund



The current pandemic situation has changed the functioning of the entire world and as a result, everyone is under lockdown to prevent its spread. However, the first amongst the pool of youngest celebrities, Sara Ali Khan has pledged to extend her support by contributing to PM CARES and CM's relief fund for Covid-19 making her the youngest actor to do so.







Sara also urged everyone to bid their help in whatever capacity they can, to show solidarity during this time of pandemic outbreak. Sharing the note, she also posted- "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country.







Every contribution counts and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic. Sara also urged everyone and captioned it as, "Time to do a good deed? Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed? I urge you to support, I request, I plead.







While everyone is home, it is the fleet of caretakers and street-level bureaucrats who are assisting everyone during these times. Sara, being the youngest celebrity to mark her contribution only goes on to proves that everyone can do their bit. Sara Ali Khan is the youth icon, the fans and the audiences look out for.





---Agencies

