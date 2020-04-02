Momtaz's song for awaewness

Bangla queen of folk Momtaz has recently sung a new song regarding awareness of coronavirus. This she did as an effort to sensitize mass people about the abiding rules of social distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene to tackle the pandemic, BRAC has paired with the eminent singer.







Brac Communication team made the lyrics of the songs while director Labik Kamal Gourob shared thoughts in the music video. Officials informed that the song was launched at Facebook pages of Brac and Channel-i on Tuesday midnight.







As part of its creating and sharing series of digital and social media messaging content for behavior change communication, BRAC has already paired with KuddusBoyati, one of the noted folk singers of Bangladesh. The composition has already attracted a great number of audience and engagements as well, while being played around on loudspeakers in cities, towns and villages across the country.







Artist Momtaz Begum, who is also a sitting Member of Parliament, said, "It is our duty to come forward during this national crisis and help people in any way we can." MoutushiKabir, director, Communications and Outreach of BRAC and BRAC International, said "The most important arms to fight the pandemic at present is public awareness and change in our daily habits and behaviors.







BRAC is actively supporting the Government of Bangladesh and partnering with a wide number of private sector and non-governmental organizations to fight COVID-19. We are grateful that popular artists like Momtaz Begum and KuddusBoyati have come forward to help us in taking the message to the mass, especially in semi-urban and rural areas."

