Playing Sheikh Rehana is a blessing for Samanta





Newbie actress in the country's film industrySanitaRahmanSamantais going to play a vital role in the biopic of 'Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman'. The actress will play the role of young Sheikh Rehana in the film under the direction of veteran Indian filmmaker ShyamBenegal.





About performing the role of Sheikh Rehana, Samanta expressed her feelings, "When I went for audition, I was nervous and afraid of being rejected. But I delivered my performance properly and I have been selected for the role. I think this is a big opportunity for me. Getting the opportunity for playing the role of Sheikh Rehana is a blessing for me."





"I sincerely request everyone to keep me in your prayers, so that I can be able to complete the work accurately," the young artiste added.





On the other hand, Samanta is going to act in two more new films-'Gaangchil' directed by NoyeemImtiazNeamul and 'TuiChharaShunyaEiJibon' by JasimUddinJakir, the actress informed.However, the actress is currently in self-quarantine at home with her family members to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.





"This is totally an unwanted situation. We were not mentally prepared for this. It doesn't feel good, but I am utilizing the time by reading books, gossiping with family members and trying to learn cooking," Samanta said about her self-confinement. The actress has also humbly urged everybody to stay at home and stay safe.

