Viber, WHO fight together against COVID-19 misinformation





Rakuten Viber and the World Health Organization (WHO) are collaborating to fight the misinformation spreading around the topic of COVID-19 with an interactive multi-language chatbot that will be available globally. The chatbot aims to combat fake news and false information that has been rapidly circulating about the virus.







To assist people who are looking for accurate health information, the chatbot is available in English, Arabic, Russian, and soon to be translated into 20 more languages, including Bangla. It highlights the most commonly asked questions and the latest news related to the pandemic.







The 'Latest News' section is updated in real-time from the WHO's website and into the palm of everyone's hand. Other main sections include - Protect Yourself, Mask Usage, Travel Recommendations, and Myth. Myth is an interactive quiz to test the knowledge of the users about the virus. The 'Donate Now' button prompts users to support the WHO fight against the pandemic through donating to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.







Regarding this, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization said, "WHO aims to reach as many people as possible with reliable health information through innovative digital technology. Information is power and can help save lives during this pandemic."





Djamel Agaoua, CEO, Rakuten Viber, added, "We are helping people stay connected while also assisting local and global government and healthcare agencies around the world to offer critical updates and to combat misinformation. Rakuten Viber and WHO are working together to help individuals and communities stay informed and healthy during this challenging time. Use the chatbot yourself, support and protect your relatives by sharing it with them. Digital is safe."





The chatbot is free and already available for all Viber users globally. Viber is also launching a specially designed sticker pack to complement and support the efforts of all health workers on the frontline with the virus as well as to spread motivational and positive vibes throughout the world under lockdown.







All the users who will download the pack from the Viber's sticker market will get smooth and instant access to the chatbot. The bot is available through this link as well: https://vb.me/ c6e9fa

