RMG sector to get loan on 2pc interest

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said the garment industry will get loan on two percent interest as the government declared Tk 5,000 crore stimulus package for the export-oriented industries.





"It isn't a grant. The loan will have to be repaid within a certain period," the minister said this while attending an inter-ministry meeting regarding prevention of coronavirus.





He said, "The government has no directives about the closure of garment factory. If the factory owners want, they can run their factories following proper health guideline."





Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaikaus, Finance Division Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder, Commerce Secretary Md Zafar Uddin, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq, among others, were present.





General Aziz Ahmed said members of army have been working as per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who described the fight against coronavirus a war.





"Our soldiers are always ready to face battle and we are with the people of the country," he said, reports UNB.







Replaying a query, Aziz said additional army personnel will be deployed according to the situation. Now it is not needed to create panic among the people by deploying additional personnel, he added.



