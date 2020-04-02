'Steps taken to meet milk, egg, fish, meat crisis'

SM Rezaul Karim





Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Wednesday said the government has taken all necessary steps to address the crisis of milk, eggs, fish and meat during the ongoing precarious situation caused by the coronavirus.





"According to the World Health Organization, people should take nutritious food for enhancing their immune system and that's why the government has taken all necessary steps to ensure the supply of milk, egg, fish and meat," he said while talking to reporters at his Bailey Road residence.





Milk Vita authorities have been asked to preserve their pasteurized milk and supply it to consumers under their own management, the minister said, reports UNB.





He also urged Pran, Arong, Akij and other confectioneries to come forward from their respective position.Besides, the sweetmeat shop owners were asked to remain open, Rezaul said.





"Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken a plan to provide incentives to farm owners through the World Bank. Besides, the government will consider waiving loan interest of affected farmers," he said.Livestock officials at the division, district and upazila levels have been directed to stand by the farmers, the minister added.







