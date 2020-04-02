Let's fight COVID-19 together





The whole of the world has been swaying with the concussions of the deadly coronavirus for almost three months. Bangladesh is not beyond the grip of the bug.





The government is leaving no stone unturned to curb the spread of the virus by applying social distancing policy in line with the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines.







Expatriate-returnees are being monitored strictly by putting them under home quarantine or isolation. It has prepared at least seven hospitals in the capital to treat COVID-19 patients.







The government has directed all hospitals in district and Upazila levels to introduce isolation units to handle virus-patients. It has taken initiatives to set up coronavirus testing labs in divisional headquarters.







The WHO is extending its all-out cooperation to Bangladesh to address the situation. I convey my earnest gratitude to this organization. I thank the government of Bangladesh for its timely efforts to reign in the movement of the killer virus.





So far Bangladesh has recorded six deaths from this bug with 54 cases of infection. We must follow the guidelines of the WHO and the government.





May God bless the humanity.



Shoeb Chowdhury

Chairman of the Editorial Board,

The Asian Age, Bangladesh



