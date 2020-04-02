BNP has no intention to help: Hasan Mahmud

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) held a meeting with Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi in the city on Wednesday. -PID





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday alleged that the BNP's goal is not to help the government but find its faults.





The minister came up with the remarks after holding a meeting with Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi, reports UNB.





He made the allegation referring to BNP's proposal of forming a national committee to fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comments are not for lending their helping hand to fight this crisis, he said.





"It's their (BNP) traditional nature. Their goal is to find out mistakes of the government," he said."Only a few days ago their party leaders including Rizvi tried to raise questions against the government," the minister said.





Bangladesh is doing better compared to other countries and the government is preparing to face any severe situation, he said. "When the whole world has come to a halt, Bangladesh government is skillfully and patiently taking steps [to tackle the crisis]," the minister stated.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh confirmed its sixth coronavirus death and three more cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 54.

