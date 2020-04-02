327 Japanese citizens leave today on special flight



A total of 327 Japanese citizens are scheduled to leave Dhaka this morning on a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh airlines arranged by the Japanese government for those who opted to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The Biman's Boeing 777 aircraft carrying the Japanese citizens are scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:00 am for Narita Airport of Japan.





Biman's Managing Director and CEO Md Mokabbir Hossain told journalists over social media on Wednesday.If the number of Japanese citizens on the flight increases at the last moment, they can be accommodated as the aircraft a Boeing 777 has 400 seats, said Biman sources. The Japanese Embassy in Dhaka chartered the flight of the Biman through the Bangladesh government, the airlines sources said.





meanwhile, the US Embassy in Dhaka is continuing to work with the Department of State and Bangladesh to charter another flight from Dhaka for those US citizens who opted to go back home on their personal choice.





"We will announce the next flight when details are confirmed," read a message for US citizens posted on the Dhaka's US Embassy website in Dhaka on Wednesday. It asked the US citizens, who are intending to go back home, fill out an online questionnaire before 8:00 pm today (Thursday) so that the embassy can assist them.





Any US-government chartered flight would be only for US citizens with a valid US passport, our first priority, and some Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), it said.





The embassy advised those US citizens who arrived in Bangladesh within the last 14 days or are feeling ill or have a fever not to attempt to travel.





Earlier on Monday, 269 US citizens left Dhaka by a special chartered flight of the Qatar airways while earlier 225 Malaysians and 139 Bhutanese citizens also left Dhaka through chartered flights on their personal choice amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.





Leave Your Comments