Coronavirus: Court holiday extended till April 9





Activities of all courts will remain suspended till April 9 to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. A notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was issued on Wednesday in this regard, said Supreme Court representative and High Court Division Special Officer Md Saifur Rahman, reports UNB.







Earlier on March 24, a general holiday was declared for the courts from March 29 to April 2 as per the directive of the Chief Justice.





Meanwhile, the government has announced the death of another coronavirus patient in the country. So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 54 cases and six deaths. COVID-19, first reported in China, has so far infected 872,972 people globally and killed 43,275 of them, according to Worldometer.





