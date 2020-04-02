As many troops as needed: Gen Aziz





As many troops as necessary will be deployed to stem the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed has said.





"We will give as many as necessary. There is no need for creating panic for nothing," he said at a media briefing after a meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday. Gen Aziz was asked whether the army will increase the size of deployment to ensure social distancing so that people do not get infected. "The army is working on instructions from the prime minister.







The prime minister has clearly outlined the duties of all stakeholders, not only the army, including the law-enforcement and the civil administration," Gen Aziz said. "We are working under the prime minister's leadership and we will continue to do so. "The prime minister has likened the coronavirus crisis to a war. We are soldiers.







We are always ready for war and we will support all," he said. The armed forces have been working to ensure social distancing of people in the divisional and district towns, coastal areas and to transport emergency goods in aid of the civil administration since Mar 24.

