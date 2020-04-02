COVID-19 worst crisis since WWII: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres





The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to worsen Wednesday despite unprecedented lockdowns, as the head of the United Nations sounded the alarm on what he said was humanity's worst crisis since World War II.







The warning came as Donald Trump told Americans to brace for a "very painful" few weeks after the United States registered its deadliest 24 hours of the crisis, reports AFP.







The number of deaths on Wednesday topped 4,000, twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed. Around half of the planet's population is under some form of lockdown as governments struggle to halt the spread of a disease that has now infected more than 840,000 people.





Well over 40,000 are known to have died, half of them in Italy and Spain, but the death toll continues to rise with new records being logged daily in the US.





"This is going to be a very painful -- a very, very painful -- two weeks," the president said at the White House as he described the pandemic as "a plague.""I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead."America's outbreak has mushroomed rapidly. There are now around 189,000 known cases -- a figure that has doubled in just five days.





On Tuesday, a record 865 people died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Members of Trump's coronavirus task force said the country should be ready for between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the coming months."As sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it," Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.





America's under-pressure health system is being supplemented by field hospitals sprouting up all over New York, including a tented camp in Central Park, a hospital ship and converted convention centers.But even with the extended capacity, doctors say they are still having to make painful choices.





"If you get a surge of patients coming in, and you only have a limited number of ventilators, you can't necessarily ventilate patients," Shamit Patel of the Beth Israel hospital said. "And then you have to start picking and choosing."





