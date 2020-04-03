Diner Sheshe





"Growing up, all I wanted to be was invisible. Because when people first saw me, they thought I was a girl. My soft and feminine features along with my androgynous clothes were constantly picked on by kids in school. They'd say things like, 'Toi Maiki ho' which means 'You're a female'.







Even my relatives used to mock me -- they called me 'the adopted child.' I still remember, when I was 10, we had just moved homes, and for a week the kids at school thought I was a girl even though I cut my hair short and tried my best to dress like a boy.





I felt insecure all the time. I was bullied so much that I reached a point of cutting classes. I'd lie to mom by going to the bus-stop and going back home after she left for work. But mom knew how I felt no matter how hard I tried to hide it.





I was depressed and went into isolation. My only escape was my computer -- I started my own blog where I posted pictures of designs and styles that I liked. I even received appreciation for my work online. But I never dared to show my face for fear of losing that outlet as well.





I finally felt passionate about something -- my days felt brighter. But it all came crashing down when I lost my mom to a car accident. I lost my only support -- the woman who told me I was beautiful when no one else did and who knew my suffering without me saying anything.





I sank back into depression and felt worse when my bullies started to pity me. That year, I relied on the digital universe more than anything -- their love and support was the only thing that kept me going. And they didn't even know who I was.'





Sometimes, it still feels surreal. The same boy who was mocked for his looks was a model for one of the biggest brands in the world! Every taunt, every moment of torment has brought me to where I am today -- those bullies didn't break me; they made me a survivor. But more than that, it made me strong enough to stand up to the world and say, 'I'm beautiful just the way I am.'"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

