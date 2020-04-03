Worldwide waffling





The leaders of the European Union convened a video conference to deliberate the escalating Covid-19 crisis. On the agenda was a simple proposal co-signed by nine different eurozone governments: the "coronabond", a new type of public debt instrument backed by all the members of the currency union as they come together to combat the virus. After a long decade of crisis fighting in the eurozone - pitting north against south, creditor against borrower - the proposal marked a rare display of unity, and the meeting was a perfect opportunity to ratify it.











Coronavirus lockdown has kept a number of celebrities confined to their homes. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of them. As they practice self-quarantine, they are trying their best to break the monotony. Recently, the duo transformed their house into an obstacle course, pretending as if the floor is hot boiling lava and they have to reach from one point to the other by overcoming multiple hurdles on their way. As Baldwin films the singer, she exclaims, "the floor is lava" and Bieber at once jumps off his seat and leaps over couches, chairs, and tables to avoid touching the ground. Crossing his living room, on his way to the bedroom, the singer alternates between riding skateboards and balancing on foam rollers.











As the coronavirus pandemic continues, with the UK expecting a significant period under lockdown, the Muslim community is among those determined to see no one left behind. The UK's largest and oldest Muslim youth organization AMYA, which has a membership exceeding 8,000, has introduced new initiatives to support people in need during the pandemic.Noor Hadi, from London, is one of Britain's youngest Imams and said the organization's aim is to contribute to society "at all levels".









The New Zealand government's swift move to lock down the country when there had been no deaths and only a few hundred cases of Covid-19 has drawn widespread praise - but an epidemiologist told a committee of lawmakers on Tuesday that the rules alone would not be enough to curb the virus' spread. "It's like pressing the pause button on your device," David Skegg, an emeritus professor of epidemiology at the University of Otago, said of the four-week national lockdown that began. He added that the sacrifices New Zealanders had made by staying at home, and the hit to the country's economy of a national shutdown, would be "a terrible waste if we don't pull out all the stops now."



