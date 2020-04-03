Kartik snubs Ekta?





Rumor has it that EktaKapoor offered KartikAaryan a feature film, but he turned the lady tycoon down. Apparently the Queen of Soaps, who is not used to being turned down, has not taken this snub very well. Some investigation into the royal snub reveals further details - "Kartik first offered her the age-old ghisa-pita excuse of datesnahinhai, shrugging his shoulders helplessly. But it seems Kartik and Ekta couldn't agree on the payment," an informed source shares. Ekta is known to not pay her actors unreasonable amounts of money. After a string of hits, Kartik's fee has shot up sky high. Apparently, goaded by his over-enthusiastic team, the 'Luka Chuppi star is asking for a fee higher than VarunDhawan and ShahidKapoor. Maybe Ekta should approach him again now that the miserable failure of 'Love AajKal' is known to us all. If Kartik hiked his price after the hits, we would ascertain that he must have lowered it after the flop.





