Deepika misses the Padukones





The ongoing lockdown has been hard on DeepikaPadukone, who has been in Mumbai with her husband while her parents and sister are far away in Bangalore. The 'Chhapaak' actress, who is extremely close with her family, says that the first thing she will do when the coronavirus pandemic ends is visit her family. She said in a recent interview, "I was actually scheduled to travel to Bangalore to see them (family) and then leave for our schedule (ShakunBatra's film) - we were going to be out for like two months. I think that's probably the first thing I'll do, which is just go and see them in flesh and blood." While most of us are seeing this difficult time through with our families in real life, Deepika has to rely on technology to see her family.





