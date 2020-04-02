Textbook hero: Hrithik





HrithikRoshan's life has not always been easy. Despite being born into the affluent Roshan family, he grew up with a stammer and an extra finger on his right hand, which others made fun of. He has also overcome scoliosis just before becoming an actor. His story is now being told to students of Class 6 under the chapter of 'self-confidence' in the textbook Life and Values imprinted by S. Chand Publications. The book is followed in the matric schools of Tamil Nadu as part of value education for students. While this news is lesser-known, a Twitter user shared: "Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Who else can teach self-confidence better than him? Proud of you @iHrithik sir @HrfcTamilnadu @HrithikRules @HrithikInspires (sic)." The 'WAR' actor's life story has also been immortalized in international author Ben Brooks' book titled 'Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different'.



