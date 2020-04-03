A still from music video 'Chalo Ekshathe Buro Hoi'. - Collected





While the whole world is battling against an invisible enemy like novel coronavirus, London-based Bangladeshi singer Pritom Ahmed has come up with a message full of love has released a new lyrical music video of his song titled 'Cholo Eksathe Buro Hoi' (Let's grow older together) on his official YouTube channel on Monday.





Written, composed and tuned by Pritom, the lyrical music video 'EktaJibonFuriyeGeleFerotPabo Koi / ChaloAmraDujonEkShatheBuro Hoi' has been made with still photographs.





Lustrous model-actress OrchitaSporshia has modeled with him in the song. However, the original video has not been released yet. Now the video made out of still photos has been released.





Pritom Ahmed says, "It is a song about spreading love. You can also call it an inspirational song. The situation the world is facing at this moment we all need to have the resolve to turn around from this ordeal.







Through coronavirus we have again come to know how fragile life is and there is no exception other than love." He said the main video will be released once everything goes back to normal with the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

