Suborna, Shabnaz, Sweety in quarantine





As the coronavirus pandemic has now spread everywhere, people around the world are taking all possible initiatives to fight against the deadly virus. Also, raising social awareness among the people about the disease has become an essential weapon to save the human race.





Along with the responsible citizens, celebrities across the globe put themselves into self-quarantine and trying their best to raise awareness and encouraging everyone to follow precautions to handle the dire crisis of the century.





Following the global trend, EkusheyPadak-recipient Bangla-deshi actress Suborna Mustafa, along with her family, has put herself into self-isolation from March 14 and raising awareness among the people.







"To save ourselves from the deadly coronavirus, we have to stay at home as well as maintain the rules those we are advised to follow in this crisis. We can consume a lot of vitamin-C. Truly speaking, if we all can stay at home for the next few days, we will be able to tackle the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.





The government is taking necessary steps to help the general people of our country," Suborna said while emphasizing on staying home to contain the spread of coronavirus.





National Film Award-winning actress Shabnaz, who is also staying at home with her family members, said, "May Allah the almighty save us from this coronavirus and keep all of us safe.





Everyone should stay at their respective home with their family members to avoid the transmission of coronavirus. I am also under self-isolation with my family." "I feel very sad for the poor people of our country in this crisis period. I humbly request everyone to extend their support to them", Shabnaz added.





Having kept herself under self-isolation from March 18, popular actress TanvenSweety has also stressed on staying home. She said, "Due the coronavirus outbreak, the common people in our country are facing a lot of trouble. We all should follow the guidelines announced by the government as well as we should stay at home to keep ourselves protected."





"However, during this time of self-isolation, I have discovered a new aspect of life. As previously, we could not spend enough time with our family members, we had become selfish to some extents. But now, we are spending time together which helps us in a positive way," the actress added further.





