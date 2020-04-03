Jaya feeds helpless dogs





National Award winning actress Jaya Ahsanfeeds helpless dogs. Herlove for animals is not unknown. She gives time to take care of her pet dog Cleopatra whenever she gets the chance. Due to the coronavirus, most people being in home quarantine, the stray dogs on streets are not getting enough food.







Jaya came forward at this time. Jaya, who is currently living in Dhaka, has been giving regular food to some helpless dogs on the road for the past few days. She is reminding everyone that they to survive as well.







AditoMasud, Jaya's brother, has released a few photos on Facebook where Jaya is seen giving food to some stray dogs while wearing gloves and a mask. It is learned that Jaya has been doing this for the past 5 days. She has been cooking rice and chicken every day and has been feeding around 20 to 30 dogs every day.







However, when asked about this, Jaya Ahsan said, "There is nothing special about talking about these issues. Everyone should stand beside the human beings as well as the exposed animals in these times."



