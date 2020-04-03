91 Tigers to donate their 15-day salary



Bangladesh's top 91 cricketers, who are contracted with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), decided to donate their 15-day salary to help the underprivileged people who have been suffering due to crisis created over coronavirus pandemic.







The donation will go to the fund of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) who earlier called for an initiative to help the underprivileged people across the country during this crisis.







"We will try to extend this initiative to as many places as possible. We have a strong base in more than 30 districts. We understand it's a big challenge to overcome the current situation created over coronavirus.





But we believe it's possible [to tackle the situation] if we extend our helping hand," Debabrata Paul, member secretary of CWAB, told UNB.





At the same time, he urged people to contribute to this fund. He said, "It's a big challenge. We will try to help the people at the Upazila level. So I would like to request interested people to contribute to the fund so that we can reach as many people as possible."





Recently CWAB formed two committees -- Advisory Committee and Convening Committee -- comprising current and former star cricketers, cricket organisers and fans.







The first Test captain of Bangladesh, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, current Test captain Mominul Haque and ODI captain Tamim Iqbal are involved in this initiative, confirmed a CWAB spokesman.





In a press release on Wednesday, CWAB said it has formed new committees to raise funds to help the poor during this crisis that has left many day labourers, roadside tea stall owners, street hawkers and others who live from hand to mouth in dire situations.







Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon will lead the committee as the chief advisor while former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket team Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP will lead the main committee as convener.







Earlier, the top 27 cricketers of the country donated their 15-day salary to help the people who have lost their jobs or who lead a hand-to-mouth life. The initiative was taken by Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal.



Bank details to contribute CWAB initiative:







One Bank Limited, Dhanmondi Branch, Dhaka, Bangladesh.







Account Name: Cricketers welfare association of Bangladesh (CWAB),







Account No: 0130105469004, Swift code: ONEBBDDH, RN No: 165261184







Members of Advisory Committee: Nazmul Hasan Papon MP (Chief Adviser), Tanvir Mazharul Islam Tanna, Enayet Hossain Siraj and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby (advisers).





Members of Convening Committee: Naimur Rahman Durjoy (Convener), Khaled Mhmud Shujon, ,Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque (joint conveners).





Members: Raquibul Hasan, Akram Khan, Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Habibul Bashar Sumon, Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, Ziauddin Ahmed Shovon, GM Faisal Hossain Robin, AKM Ahsanullah Hasan, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh and Debabrotho Paul (Member Secretary).





All the cricketing events of Bangladesh are on halt due to the outbreak of the virus which has left many cricketers jobless. In response to this situation, BCB decided to help the cricketers with a one-time financial aid which will be applied for both men and women cricketers.







Meanwhile, more than 9 lakh people were tested positive for coronavirus around the globe and more than 47000 died. As per the latest update on Mar 2, Bangladesh identified 56 people who are infected with the coronavirus while six of them have died.





Leave Your Comments