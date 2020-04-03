Ex-Land Minister Sherif passes away





Former Land Minister and an Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-4 Shamsur Rahman Sherif died of old-age complications on Thursday. He was 80.





He passed away at the city's United Hospital at about 5 am, while undergoing treatment, Pabna AL general secretary Golam Faruk Prince, MP, told media.





Sherif was suffering from various old-age complications and was admitted to the hospital on March 11 last. The AL lawmaker left his wife, four sons, five daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers and political followers to mourn his death.





Born in a renowned Muslim family of Pabna in 1940, Sherif was elected to Parliament from Pabna-4 constituency in 1996, 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018.



Sherif, also a freedom fighter and language movement veteran, served as the land minister of the AL government after electing in the 2014 general elections.





President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker of National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) lawmaker and former minister for land Shamsur Rahman Sherif.





In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





