Covid-19: Almost 34,000 Brits infected

Another 569 coronavirus deaths were declared in the UK today, meaning Britain's death toll has quadrupled in six days with 2,921 confirmed victims of the deadly infection.







The rise makes today the worst day so far in the outbreak - which has crippled Britain since it began spreading on British soil in February. It is the third day in a row that a new one-day high in deaths has been recorded.A further 4,244 people were diagnosed with the life-threatening infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of positive tests to 33,718 - but officials are clueless about the true size of the outbreak.







The figures provide a glimmer of hope that the unprecedented lockdown may be working because it the number of new cases was down from 4,324 yesterday, while the daily death count jumped by just six, reports Daily Mail. Figures show the UK's COVID-19 death toll - which leading scientists warned could have topped 500,000 without drastic Government action - was just 759 last Friday.







It came as Health Secretary Matt Hancock emerged from self-isolation tonight to announce a U-turn on the testing fiasco, saying he wants to use independent labs so everyone can get swabbed.He admitted the UK won't be testing 100,000 people a day until the end of the month and revealed some antibody tests he was being urged to buy had failed trials - with one missing three out of four cases.





And the NHS has announced more victims in four days this week (1,693) than in every other day of the outbreak combined up until Sunday, March 29 (1,228).The true scale of the outbreak is not shown by the Department of Health's statistics, which cut off at 5pm the day before they are announced.





Because of this, some of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland's statistics will be taken into tomorrow's overall count for the UK. Combined, each country's individual death tolls for the day - England (561), Scotland (66), Wales (19) and Northern Ireland (6) - add up to 652.





This takes the real total to 2,977, and individual numbers of positive tests put the patient count at 39,215.Experts have stressed that fast rising numbers of infections and deaths do not mean that the UK's lockdown isn't working.





It is expected to take at least a fortnight to see any impact on official statistics because of how long it takes the virus to make people ill and then for them to recover or die.





People dying in intensive care yesterday, for example, are likely to have caught the virus two, three or even more weeks ago - before the Stay Home campaign began.







If testing rates remain the same, the first thing to drop will be the number of new infections as fewer people become ill in the first place.





After that, the number of people being admitted to hospital will fall, according to cancer doctor Professor Karol Sikora, and then, finally, the number of people dying will come down, too.





The process of catching the infection to dying can take two to three weeks or longer for each patient who succumbs to the illness.Professor Keith Neal, infectious diseases expert at the University of Nottingham, said: 'These figures are much in line with expectations.







'There is continuing evidence that the social distancing measure put in place on the 16th and then 23rd of March could be having an effect in slowing the rate of increase of new infections. 'The current social distancing needs to be maintained and it is also a reminder that not only the old and those with underlying conditions can get severe disease.'





NHS England said its own patients who died were between 22 and 100 years old.44 of them were otherwise healthy, with the youngest patient with no underlying conditions being just 25. A 100-year-old victim also did not have any other illnesses.







One factor which could change the UK's statistics in the coming days and weeks is the pressure the Government is coming under to test more people.Public Health England, which is managing all COVID-19 testing across around 48 laboratories, tested 7,771 people for the coronavirus yesterday - a total 10,657 tests.







But critics are calling on authorities to ramp this up significantly and routinely test all NHS staff and then move on to testing the public and not just hospital patients.Drive-through screening stations have been set up for NHS workers only in London and have so far tested around 2,800 medical staff.





