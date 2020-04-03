BD Red Crescent raising awareness among Rohingyas





Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has been working to raise awareness on 'hand washing' among the Rohingyas at Ukhia and Teknaf makeshift campus in Cox's Bazar to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus.





The international organization held sessions for developing hand washing habit among the Rohingyas of the temporary camps, said a press release.





It said community volunteers, wash officers and community mobilizers of Population Movement Operation of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society have been carrying out the activities at eight camps in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas.





Distribution of hand sanitizers, buckets, cups, soaps and masks continued among them to protect them from the deadly novel coronavirus, reports BSS.







The society distributed awareness-raising leaflets, set up awareness billboards and conducted campaign for maintaining social distancing.







As part of the ongoing activities against COVID 19, the society volunteers are spraying disinfectant liquid in the city's various areas along with Disaster management and Relief Ministry, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Health Directorate and television channels.







Besides, volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Biddyananda Foundation jointly will spray germicide in the city's eight hospitals along with the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH), the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital, the Kurmitola General Hospital, the Sir Salimullah medical College and Hospital from last night.





Apart from this, volunteers of district Red Crescent Society are also spraying disinfectant liquid across the country, distributing leaflets, motivating the common people to maintain social distancing and creating awareness among people through loudspeakers to stay home.





Leave Your Comments