WHO praises Modi's initiatives to fight COVID-19





World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's $24 billion package, including free food rations for 800 million disadvantaged people for the next 3 months to fight the coronavirus pandemic.







WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom recently praised India's $22.6 billion economic stimulus plan - announced after a 21-day lockdown imposed last week - to provide free food rations for 800 million disadvantaged people, cash transfers to 204 million poor women and free cooking gas for 80 million households for the next 3 months.





Many developing countries will struggle to implement social welfare programs of this nature. For those countries, debt relief is essential to enable them to take care of their people and avoid economic collapse.







The head of the World Health Organization voiced deep concern about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 cases from the new coronavirus, which has now reached 206 countries and territories.

