Can China be forgiven?



The incalculable human and economic toll exacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus from China promises to shake up global geopolitics, including China's position in the world. With the 21-day India lockdown-the largest national shutdown in history-nearly half of the global population is now under some form of lockdown, thanks to China's disastrous, initial missteps that allowed the deadly virus to spread far and wide.





After the global crisis is over, the West's relationship with China is unlikely to go back to normal. Efforts are expected to begin to loosen China's grip on global supply chains. Moves are already afoot in the US Congress to bring manufacture of essential medicines back to the US, which currently relies on China for 97 per cent of all its antibiotics.





Asian countries were the first to be affected by the transnational spread of Covid-19 from China. In fact, only after Covid-19 cases with Wuhan links were detected in Thailand and South Korea that China acknowledged its epidemic.





That is when the People's Daily on January 21st admitted human-to-human spread and publicised Chinese President Xi Jinping's first comments. The bitterness over China's role in triggering the pandemic will likely linger in Asia. After all, the lives of many will never be the same.





As US President Donald Trump has said, "the world is paying a big price" for China's initial, weeks-long cover-up of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan city and other parts of Hubei province.





From November 17th onward, according to a South China Morning Post report based on Chinese government data, Wuhan doctors recorded one to five cases daily, before infection rates spiraled and a raging epidemic unfolded.







However, China waited until January 21st to issue the first warning to its public. By then, the spread of the virus had gone beyond its control.





A study based on sophisticated modeling has indicated that if Chinese authorities had acted three weeks earlier than they did, the number of Covid-19 cases in China could have been reduced by 95 per cent and the global spread of the disease limited.







The virus spread farther and wider because the Communist Party of China (CPC) cared more about its reputation than the Chinese people's suffering or the transnational impacts.





Make no mistake: China faces lasting damage to its image. The CPC not only engineered the pandemic, however inadvertently, but also has sought to save face by unleashing a sustained disinformation campaign aimed at creating doubts over the new disease's origin in China.







Chinese diplomats, for example, have unabashedly sought to blame the US for the virus. But such outlandish propaganda has few takers.





The images the world has seen of markets in China selling wild animals for slaughter on the spot have served as a reminder of how Beijing ignored warnings from its own experts since the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic, which also originated on Chinese territory.







Infectious-disease specialists based in Hong Kong, in a study published in 2007 in an American journal, said the presence of a large reservoir of SARS-like 'viruses in horseshoe bats, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals,' was a Chinese 'time bomb' that raised the 'possibility of the reemergence of SARS and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories.'





In fact, just months before the Covid-19 outbreak in China, a biomedical study by four Chinese presciently warned that a new coronavirus will emanate from bats, with 'an increased probability that this will occur in China.' The Chinese hunger for the rare, exotic and dubiously curative has fostered wildlife farming, provided a cover for poaching and threatened to drive endangered animals to extinction.





Videos showing Chinese wolfing down pangolins, wolf cubs, dogs, snakes, hedgehogs, civet cats or other animals not only contribute to China's image problem but also underline the dangers of another deadly disease originating in that country.







The CPC wields the big stick to muzzle dissent at home but not to change tastes or attitudes that could give the world yet another pandemic after SARS and Covid-19.





Covid-19, meanwhile, has cast an unflattering light on the only institution tasked with providing global health leadership, the World Health Organization (WHO). Under Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's first chief who is not a medical doctor, the institution's credibility has taken a severe beating.





Tedros, who served as Ethiopia's health minister and then foreign minister, has mismanaged WHO's efforts to contain Covid-19, declaring it a pandemic only on March 11th, weeks after the virus had spread across the world. This contrasts with the alacrity with which he has defended China's Covid-19 response at every stage.





In fact, before China came clean, Tedros actively aided CPC's efforts to 'play down the severity, prevalence and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak,' as two US-based scholars have pointed out.







Health officials in Taiwan, which instituted Covid-19 preventive measures before any country, have said that they alerted the WHO on December 31st to human-to-human transmission by detailing how Wuhan medical staff were getting ill. Yet, based on Chinese inputs, the WHO declared on January 14th that there was 'no clear evidence' of such transmission. The WHO changed its position only after China belatedly admitted transmission between humans.





When countries like the US, Italy and India banned travel to or from China, Tedros publicly opposed such restrictions on February 4th, warning that they will have "the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public-health benefit." Tedros has further politicised WHO's role in the current crisis by lavishing praise on Xi, saying he has displayed "a very rare leadership," and paying tribute to Chinese "transparency," despite the CPC's intrinsic aversion to transparency.





Founded 71 years ago, the WHO remains overly bureaucratic and too dependent on some major donors to independently coordinate international health policy, which explains China's growing sway over that United Nations agency, including shutting the door to Taiwan's entry. After Tedros's overt politicisation of international health, the damage to WHO's credibility will not be easy to repair. Calls are already growing for him to resign.





The lesson from SARS-the first pandemic of the 21st century-was that state transparency and early and accurate public warning are essential to fight the major outbreak of any disease. But Beijing did the opposite during the Covid-19 outbreak, as underscored by a favorite social-media line, 'China lied and people died.' Beijing helped spawn a manmade calamity that has created an unparalleled global crisis.



The writer is a geostrategist,

author and columnist



Leave Your Comments