PM asks govt officials, employees to use masks



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked all government officials and employees to use masks while discharging their duty in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).







"The prime minister has given directives to all government officials and employees to use mask on the face while performing their duty in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS on Thursday.





According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), two more new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the country over the last 24 hours.







"Two more persons have tested positive with the lethal virus in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the number of the confirmed cases to 56," Dr Md Habibur Rahman, director (management information system) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), told a virtual media briefing at the IEDCR on Thursday.





---BSS

