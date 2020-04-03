Fun games to pass time without your phone





Dumb-charades





If you have one or more people with you in your idle time, you could try playing dumb-charades. It is a simple game of word guessing.





The rules:





A player shuts his lips and tries to convey a movie name or an actor's name, or any word for that matter, to the other person through sign language. The number of words being conveyed can be indicated with fingers.





For example, if the word is 'high wave', the player could stretch himself up and indicate that it is the first word using his fingers, the other player would then start guessing (tall, big, stretch….finally high); when the correct word is identified, the next word can be taken up and similar process followed.





Identify the movie





If you have one or more people with you in your idle time, you could try this game where one person forms the questions and asks something like:





"Name any movie in which Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie were cast as the lead pair?"





"A movie that has kung fu and comedy"





This is a very fun game, which can be played to identify songs in a movie, or other such unique things.





Total Recall





This game can be played even if you are alone. Recall the events of your day.





Try to identify every single event from the time you got up in the morning including specifics like what you had for breakfast.





You will find this very interesting, and your brain gets stimulated too. This game not only trains your memory but also sharpens it.





If you do this regularly, you will be amazed to find that each day your ability to recall keeps increasing. It is a great work-out for your brain.





You can also try to play this game to recall the route you have taken to reach any place, try to remember all the details you have spotted on the way, like the door color of your neighbor's house.





Name, Place, Animal, Thing





For young children, this game is a great way to learn and have fun at the same time. Fun-loving adults can also try this game.





For each letter in the Alphabet, try to name a person, place, animal and thing. It's very interesting to note that, at the time of need, the actual word slips our mind ?? right?





Keep scores for each item a person misses and the game can get very competitive too.





Reader's suggestion: One person tells a name starting with a chosen letter and then the next person has to tell a word that starts with the last letter of the first person's word. Cool, right?





Cards and other related games





If you are not into the regular card games, try these enjoyable ones.







Pictionary





Of course, this game needs you to be in a room with your friends, but you would love it. Does any of your friends totally hate drawing?







This game would bring out the artist in you and ensures that there are many fun moments because not everyone can draw, and it can get very tricky to draw and express the word when you are under pressure!





