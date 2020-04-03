400 hijra, bede families get foods in Chattogram

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Kamal Hossain are seen distributing foods to the families of hijra and bede communities at Doublemooring area on Thursday. -AA





Chattogram district administration distributed foods among 400 families of hijra and bede communities at Doublemooring area on Thursday.







Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Kamal Hossain said that 200 hijra and 200 bede families received the food at Diamond Touch Community Center at Doublemooring thana in the city.





Each family was given 10kgs of rice and two kgs of pulse initially while more relief goods will be given to them in phases, he added, reports BSS.







He said not a single person will not suffer for foods in Chattogram during the crisis trigged by the outbreak of novel coronavirus. "We provided relief goods to low income group people including day laborers. We have enough relief goods to extend cooperation to poor and destitute," he added.

