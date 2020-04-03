Saima Wajed Hossain: The Dream Charioteer of Special Children





Md Kamal Hossain



Eight years' old Tasnim -yet unable to speak, cannot respond to any call and possibly unable to enjoy the beauty of the world. Tasnim is a special child- diagnosed with certain degree of autism. Tasnim's family lives in Cox's Bazar. As is the case with other families with similar children, Tasnim's family was deprived of most of their social life.







But with the establishment of Arunoday (school for special children), in Cox's Bazar families with special children are seeing a ray of hope. Tasnim now regularly comes to Arunoday with his mother. He has developed some degree of sensitivity during his stay in Arunoday for the last few months. He can now speak few words, occasionally responds to call and demonstrates improved eye-contact.







Four years' old Uzaifa, Asma and twelve years' old Sudipto Dey and Sudipto Paul also regularly come to Arunoday. Their families hope that their children will enjoy the world, as other normal children do by playing, laughing, crying and demanding something out of nothing.





I was born in a village and spent the whole childhood there. I have seen that the special children were seen as mad and were subject to unspeakable discrimination and deprivation. Having an autistic child was seen by the society as a curse or the result of a sin committed by the child's family.







Families usually kept their special children inside their homes to avoid social embarrassment. Some even put their children in chains. Children living in such an agony was seen as burden to their families and societies as a whole.







Families with special children are now dreaming of a new sunrise- beginning of a new bright day. This has been possible due to government's commitment towards mainstreaming autism in national policy framework. While we acknowledge that there are miles to go, one should also appreciate that Bangladesh has made significant advancement towards the right direction.







This is made possible by tireless efforts of Ms Saima Wajed Hossain who has been working on Children's neurological development and autism since 2008. She is an acclaimed child development specialist whose contribution is recognized by international community including the World Health Organization (WHO).







Ms Hossain, granddaughter of the father of the nation and the only daughter of honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after completion of her post-graduation in Clinical Psychology from Barry University, has dedicated her time to make our country better for the special children by bringing them into mainstream of socio-economic activities.







She had actively contributed in the arrangement of an International Conference on Autism in Dhaka, first of its kind in South-Asia. The Conference resulted in the establishment of a South-Asian Autism Network which is now contributing in the establishment of necessary infrastructure to meet the needs of South-Asian special children in the areas of health, education and other social needs.







Ms Hossain became a member of the WHO's advisory panel in the year 2013 and was awarded WHO Excellence Award in the following year. She also achieved Barry University Alumni Award in recognition of her valuable contribution in autism movement and child healthcare.





She is now the WHO's Goodwill Ambassador on Autism in South-East Asia. Also the Chairperson of Bangladesh's National Advisory Committee on autism, Ms Hossain delivered the key-note speech in a seminar titled "Facing Autism: Strategies of the World Community in the Light of SDGs" marking the World Autism Awareness Day on April 1, 2016.







Bangladesh has implemented multi-sectorial development initiatives targeting the Autism community with notable successes. The inception of an institutional approach to address the wellbeing of people with special needs dates back to 1999 while the 'National Foundation For Development of The Disabled Persons' was established under the auspices of honorable prime minister Sheikh Hasina.







The Foundation is now providing cost-free services including NDD, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy and counseling etc. through its 103 centers established in all the districts of the country.







Another development took place with the enactment of a law in 2013 to ensure the rights and protection of the disabled persons which was amended in 2019 to provide for better opportunities of the people with special needs. The present policy provides for the establishment of at least one school in every district for the children with special needs. The government enacted another law titled 'Bangladesh National Neuro-Development Disorder protection Trust' in 2019.







Ms Hossain has an active role in bringing fourteen ministries in a platform and to committing to take integrated measures for ensuring proper protection, education, health and nutrition of the children with development disorder. These ministries are now providing different services to the autistic children and their families.





Policy-makers like ministers, members of parliament, civil servants and other stakeholders are working together. Ms. Hossain established Suchona Foundation, a not-for-profit services-oriented organization and engaged renowned physicians like Professor Pran Gopal Dutt, Dr. Golam Rabbani, and Professor Dr. AFM Ruhul Huq.







The prime objective of Suchona Foundation is to facilitate the creation of an environment where people with disabilities are not deprived of the benefits of socio-economic and cultural developments only because of their disabilities or due to any discrimination created by the society. Suchona Foundation wants to see a society where there is an enabling environment for the people with special needs to attain a functional and effective life by utilizing their potentials.





Suchona Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center (BPATC), the apex training institution for the civil servants opening up opportunities for the new members of Bangladesh Civil Service to get acquainted with the basic issues of NDD and mental health. It helps shaping the future policymakers' mindset toward children with special needs.







A good number of private sector organizations are extending their cooperation with the government in providing services to the people with special needs. There are now fifty eight privately run schools that get grants from the Ministry of Social Welfare. Government is planning to provide salaries in the form of MPO for the teachers and employees of such schools. Extended financial allocation will ensure expanded service to the people with special needs.







Some other institutions are set up at higher level such as: Center for Neuro Development and Autism in Children at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology and Education and Training Institute for Autistic children at Dhaka University.







Besides these, Bangladesh Army has established special schools named Proyash in different cantonments. Arunadoy is first of its kind outside Dhaka established by the Cox's Bazar District Administration by mobilizing local resources and engaging the local community.





Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told, "… they have hidden talents. We should create environment for blossoming that talent so that they can utilize their talents to offer some good to the society." She cited names of renowned scientists Albert Einstein, Charles Darwin, Sir Isaac Newton to further elaborate that, "We should keep vigilant eyes so that autistic children are not lost due to our negligence.







They are also human beings; they are integral part of our society. We should work for them also. To make our country a developed one, we should do it by keeping together all, not by ignoring any."







Honorable Prime Minister's message is a source of continuous inspiration for those of us working for the children with special needs. All the developments made so far have been possible due to the visionary leadership of honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and well-informed advice from Ms Saima Wajed Hossain.







2nd April is observed as the World Autism Awareness Day which is one of the seven internationally recognized days to create awareness regarding health issues.







Autism related organizations from across the globe are now working together to undertake research, diagnosis, treatment and social inclusion of the people with neurological development disorder. Bangladesh has made significant progresses in this regard. Ms Hossain is being invited as an expert on the occasion of UN's World Autism Awareness Day.







This brings pride and prestige for Bangladesh. By working at an international level to protect the rights of autism and NDD children, developing innovative and sustainable plans aiming at brining quality change in their lives, she has now become the symbol of hope and aspirations of the people with disability.





Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has won freedom for us with an independent country and a flag of pride. Bangladesh is now moving forward with an unstoppable speed towards the path of faster development under the able leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh is ahead of its neighbors in many socio-economic indicators.







Ms Saima Wajed Hossain, granddaughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is working hard for bringing over a million of people with disability into the mainstream of socio-economic development.







All these efforts and achievements have made an icon in global movement to uphold and protect the rights of people with special needs. On this special day, we wish her great success in her future endeavors.



The writer is Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar

