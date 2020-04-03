Stock markets to remain closed till April 11





The country's two bourses will remain closed till April 11 as the government extended the general holidays to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.





The government on Wednesday issued an order extending the nationwide holiday until April 11. Earlier, the government declared closure of all public and private offices from March 26 to April 4 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.



As per a DSE press release issued on Thursday, the trading and official activities of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) will remain closed till April 11 in line with the government holiday decision to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.The port city's bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), will also remain closed till April 11.







