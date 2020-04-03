Biri workers in danger due to corona



The local biri industry has been closed due to the dependence of labor intensive workers. As a result, foreign cigarette companies are getting exclusive business opportunities due to the closure of domestic industries. The information's were sent by representatives from different parts of the country, a press release said.







According to data, the pandemic coronavirus spread from China to the world at the end of last year. Many countries around the world, including Bangladesh, have been locked down due to the virus being exposed. Seeing the outbreak of the virus, foreign cigarette companies produced huge amounts of cigarettes. Although production is currently stopped, they have been able to supply with cigarettes as they stored it previously.







The biri workers are living a miserable life due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Besides, the biri consumers are turning to cigarettes as the factories are closed. As a result, foreign cigarette companies are doing exclusive business.





They are making thousands of crores of profit by virtue of a monopoly business. As a result, they are laundering huge amount of money from this country. Experts believe the country will suffer huge losses if the government does not pay attention to it.

Leave Your Comments