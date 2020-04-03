Banglalink users to get free services at Daktarbhai





Digital healthcare platform, Daktarbhai, has offered free premium healthcare services to all Banglalink customers amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Daktarbhai, a joint initiative by Banglalink and Healthcare Information System Ltd (HISL), has facilitated customers to book appointments with more than 2,500 doctors (including all doctors of United Hospital) free of cost, said a press release on Thursday.







Along with availing up to 40 percent discount at more than 300 hospitals in 61 districts and 30 percent discount on a special health screening package at United Hospital, Banglalink customers can use Daktarbhai's "Ask A Doctor" service free of charge for general health queries. The other services such as health records tracking, health directory, health blogs and medicine reminder will remain free as well.





Banglalink customers can avail of all the offers downloading "Daktarbhai" app from Google Play Store and App Store or visiting https://daktarbhai.com/. The offers will be valid till May 31, 2020. Banglalink Chief Commercial Officer Upanga Dutta said, "We have decided to provide our customers with these premium services free of cost considering the immense importance of healthcare services during this critical time."



"We hope such digital initiatives enable customers to get more timely health care benefits during the current situations as well," added Dutta.





Co-Founder of Daktarbhai, Raihan Shamsi said, "Covid-19 created a pandemic situation worldwide. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are facing scarcity of physicians in Bangladesh and that is why HISL decided to offer the premium services free for all Banglalink users for a period of two months."







Leave Your Comments