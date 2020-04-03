Mercantile Bank MD's mother passes away





Nur Nahar Halim, mother of Mercantile Bank Limited's Managing Director Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury passed away on Thursday at her doughters home located New Eskaton in the capital (Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). She was 82. She has been suffering few old age complications. She has left three sons, one daughter, grand children and many relatives and well wishers.







The first namaje janaja of Nur Nahar Halim took place in capital's New Eskaton after Johor prayer on Thursday and then her corpse will be taken away in her village at Saharpar, Sonaimuri, Noakhali. After performing second namaje janaja, she was buried in family graveyard on Thursday.







The board of directors, all executives, officers and employees of Mercantile Bank expressed deep mourn and condolences for the death of mother of Mercantile Bank's Managing Director.

