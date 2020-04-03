FBCCI gives PPE, masks to hospitals, service providers



Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has started giving 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), 20000 N95 masks and other emergency products, including testing kits and digital thermometers, to hospitals and essential service providers to help fighting coronavirus.





Officials from Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital received the PPEs and masks at the FBCCI Icon Tower in Motijheel on Thursday, said a press release.





The apex business body will reach out to other hospitals and facilities, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka.





It will also provide equipment to all district and medical college hospitals through its 64 district chambers as part of a continuous effort to equip them. Doctors, nurses and other service workers of all these facilities will get PPE.





FBCCI will also distribute masks among other essential services staff from the office of the Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh Bank, NBR commissioners at Chittagong seaport and airports.





Reporters and camerapersons of the television stations and journalists from other media houses will also get masks from the FBCCI.The effort would be continued by the apex body when consignments are received by air, it said.

